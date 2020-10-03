Local congressmen react to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Area congressmen are reacting to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Mariam and I are praying for the President and First Lady. All of us are pulling for them to get better as quickly as possible,” said Congressman Matt Cartwright.

The President has been at Walter Reed Medical Center since Friday. Many say it’s not a reason to panic.

“I’m glad hes at Walter Reed where they could really keep a good eye on him and he can still work,” said Lou Barletta (R), Former Congressman.

“I don’t think it’s alarming. Anything, he’s the President of the United States. For Abundance of caution, as they’ve stated, they thought that ‘hey it would be better to be there than be here so let’s go to where everything is accessible to us,'” said Congressman Dan Meuser, 9th District.

Doctors say as of now the President’s symptoms are mild. Congressman Dan Meuser contracted COVID-19 in early August so he knows first hand some of the symptoms the President is feeling.

“It could get a little worse over the next few days, but I’m sure he,ll recover in due time. He’s a strong guy,” said Meuser.

“If anyone can beat this and get back, back to work it’ll be President Trump,” said Barletta.