Local congressman addresses slow mail concerns

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – If you are experiencing slow mail delivery, you’re not alone.

And now, a local congressman is calling on President Biden and Congress to make changes to the USPS.

Slow mail from the United States Postal Service is being blamed on COVID-19.

The Postmaster General implemented several changes during the pandemic to help protect postal employees according to an audit by the Inspector General. But those changes resulted in “significant increases in delayed mail.”

“This post office situation should not be blamed on COVID. I think they have a structure problem,” said Dennis Savitski of Throop.

Savitski says mail delivery at his Throop home is still slow.

“It started back in November and I sent out my renewal for my drivers license in beginning of December once I got it. Two days ago I received my license which technically expired in January,” said Savitski.

Savitski moved all his bill statements online in fear of a missing payment.

“They arrive after the due date so we are changing our lifestyle. We’re doing things more online and technically that is going to hurt the post office,” said Savitski.

“More than 7,000 northeastern Pennsylvanians have logged a complaint with my office,” said Matt Cartwright (D) 8th District.

Congressman Matt Cartwright said in 72 hours, this week, 94% of respondents complained about the Postal Service. Cartwright says some can be traced back to the summer.

“To me it starts with fully constituting the Board of Governors so we have complete oversight over the Post Master General,” said Cartwright.

The congressman is calling for change in hopes for faster mail.

“I’m pressuring the White House to take a very hard look at this and to get to the bottom of this. I don’t want to willy-nilly and go off and say ‘this one should be fired. that one should be fired.’ I think it has to be looked at very closely, very quickly,” said Cartwright.

Congressman Matt Cartwright says his survey is still going on.