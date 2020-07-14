Local communities pass ordinances to deter ATVs on roads

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two communities in Lackawanna County are cracking down on the use of ATVs on city streets.

On Monday, Dunmore City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting ATV riders from filling up their vehichles at a gas station, unless they are on a trailer. The new law, passed unanimously ,also bans other off road vehicles like dirt bikes and snow mobiles. Scranton officials plan on introducing a similar ordinance Tuesday night.

A.J. Deutsch, of Northampton County, says he drove up to visit the Lost Trails in Dunmore. The parking lot is mainly used by those who live out of the area, while locally, riders often drive their all terrain vehicles on state and borough roads to get to the trails.

“Not even being careful when they should be and flying through residential zones and possibly putting others at risk,” Deutsch told Eyewitness News.

Mayor Tim Burk says the new ordinance will help stop riders from getting gas on their own and discourage the illegal use of ATVs.

“It will help stop them,” Burke said. “It will also help police do their job with other matters.”

According to the ordinance, violators could pay a fine up to $600 and face possible jail time. In Scranton, the ordinance would impose a $300 fine for riders who drive their ATVs to a gas station. The gas station business owners would be fined as well.

“We recommend having like a gas tank, or, yeah the gas tanks so you can like, bring it back and you know, fill up your tank for the day and continue to ride on the trails,” Ciara Cupelli, an employee of Lost Trails said.

Scranton City Council will vote on their ordinance in about two weeks.