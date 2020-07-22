Local college joins Harvard University initiative

LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Keystone College is putting an emphasis on their mission for high school students who apply to the school.

The college is joining forces with a Harvard University initiative called “Student self-care PACT” which is under Harvard’s “Making Caring Common Project.”

More than 350 colleges and universities have joined the PACT.

What this means for Keystone’s admission is that they will continue to look at each college application closely.

With COVID-19, many high school students did not take SAT’s, and grades may have been low due to the change in learning and need to take care of younger siblings. It will all be taken into account.

The college wants people to know they are here for them and the challenges they may face due to coronavirus when applying and attending a college this fall.

Reporter Cody Butler will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.