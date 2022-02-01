Local coffee shop participates in program to promote heart health

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the first day of American Heart Health Month and a local coffee shop has a unique way of promoting awareness while giving back to organizations.

During the month of February, people can support a good cause by purchasing special themed hot beverage at Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea. Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea is having its second year offering a ‘cup of love’. It’s a special hot drink where some of the proceeds will be donated to Lycoming County United Way.

“The Cup of Love is the drink that we did for them, and we’re donating $2 for every drink that we make towards United Way,” Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea manager Joe Tokay said.

It’s a chocolate and strawberry cappuccino, topped with a freeze-dried strawberry. This is the second year Alabaster Coffee has collaborated with Lycoming County United to spread heart heath awareness.

“United Way is involved in a lot of different non-profits in our area and they provide funding and we help partner with them to achieve a lot of really great things in our community,” Tokay said.

Laura Lopez is a regular at Alabaster and usually goes for the same order, but when she saw the meaning behind the special blend, she switched things up.

“It’s always good to support these kinds of organizations because they always have good stuff to share. They have good people that support good causes,” Lopez said.

Others stopped in and also tried the Cup of Love, saying it’s a great way to support a small business and those in need throughout the community.

“Just to support a small business and maybe divert that to a local cause instead of your typical big chain,” Williamsport resident Rebecca Rickard said.

“This is a great way to support causes that are both local to the area but also with some national outreach but also a little pick-me-up for the afternoon,” Williamsport resident Eonch Tse said.

Those Eyewitness News talked to said they’ll definitely be ordering more before the program is over at the end of the month.