Local church raising money for restoration

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A historic church in Lackawanna County is hoping to get a much needed make-over, but it won’t come easy.

So far, donations have amounted to 600 thousand dollars to renovate Carbondale’s St. Rose of Lima church, but that’s still shy of the goal.

“It needs a lot more fixing up than a little bit,” said Reverend James Price, C.P.

St. Rose of Lima church in Carbondale is 188 years old and is a landmark in the city.

“When you come into Carbondale and you see the steeple of St. Rose, it’s really a kind of drawing point into the city,” said Reverend Price.

But Reverend James Price says the church building needs work. The church had a study done by a local firm to determine the structural integrity of the bell tower – and discovered the facade of the church was in worse shape than they thought.

“Because of that we decided we needed to launch a major capital restoration fund, with a price tag of 850,000 dollars,” said Reverend Price.

The renovation plan also includes new red brick, a ramp to enter the church, and re-doing the stairs. The church turned to the community and members of the parish for help in October. As of Saturday, they raised 602,000 dollars.

“I’m shocked. I’m happily shocked by it because it’s such a daunting number,” said Reverend Price.

He says people still donated about $100,000 even through the pandemic.

“It really means to me it’s really more than the money. It’s just the sense that people want their home. They want their spiritual home,” said Reverend Price.

Reverend Price says the amount raised already shows how giving the community is.

“This is a very magnanimous and very generous area. People are.. People step up all the time. They’re really amazing and of course i’m biased because i’m from here. But it always amazes me of people’s generosity,” said Reverend Price.