Local church giving away school desks in exchange for donations to repair roof

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Moving River Ministries, in Wilkes-Barre, has some good news for students who will be working remotely this school year.

“You tell us what you would reasonably give for something like this, because again, it’s going to help us put a roof on our church,” said Adam McGahee, Pastor, Moving River Ministries.

Pastor Adam McGahee is asking for the community’s help to get rid of the old materials left behind at KM Elementary School in Nanticoke.

After the roof on his church was damaged by a thunderstorm back in the spring, a local realtor contacted McGahee and asked if he knew anyone that needed materials before the building went up for sale. That’s when he thought about the idea of the old school desks, overlapping the current circumstances with COVID-19.

“Because so many parents are faced with now educating their kids from home, cyber school is at an all time high and plus the need of the church needing a roof, it just came together and we said let’s do a donation sale,” said McGahee.

From the books to old wood cabinets from the upstairs library, along with the large supply of desks in the basement, all of these items are welcomed to the public to check out.

McGahee tells Eyewitness News that anyone that comes out for the materials, whether it”s the books or the desks, they just have to get it from the building out to their car.

Eyewitness News spoke to the sales agent for the elementary school. He says after Thursday, all items will be removed.

“We’d like to have everything removed. It’d be great to have everything removed because after this, we’re done and the rest is going to get tossed,” said David Sudimak, sales agent, Trademark Realty Group.

“A lot of bad things happened in regards to COVID-19, but there’s always good in a bad situation. We always continue to look for the good,” said McGahee.