Local Christmas tree farm sees increase in sales

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – This Christmas might be in the middle of a pandemic, but there’s one Christmas tradition that isn’t going anywhere.

The Mead Family picked out their Christmas tree Saturday at Pine Tree Farms. Eight-year-old Daniel Mead says he’s excited to hang his crafts on their new tree.

“We like craft things to hang on the tree, sometimes we put music on and start working or if it’s a little too high, we use a chair and stand on it and put the star on top. I made the star so I put it on top,” said Daniel Mead.

So many holiday traditions have been cancelled this year, but this is one every family can still enjoy.

“So many people are home, so now they have something nice to look at,” said Pine Tree Farm Owner, Kathy Malak.

This is just one of the reasons Kathy Malak says sales are up this year at her farm.

“Some people came before Thanksgiving this year, so that was a surprise. Usually the Friday after Thanksgiving is our first day, but people came early this year,” said Malak.

Many families say the process is a lot of work, but worth it in the end.

“It was long and tedious, a lot of hiking up and down hills, but we were able to definitely find one that we liked,” said Joseph Gober, Tree Buyer.

“We’ll give you a saw and then you can go around the farm. Some people pick one real quick and others take a while to look at all of the trees and then they can’t remember the one where it was,” said Malak.