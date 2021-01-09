Local child to receive open heart surgery

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The parents of a two-year-old Edwardsville boy who needs open heart surgery are speaking about their plight.





Wayne Coyne III has lived with heart problems since he could breathe. He has three specific heart conditions. His family says the best way to explain it is to picture swiss cheese, since his heart has several holes.

He’s headed to Boston Children’s Hospital in a few weeks so that doctors can attempt to patch the holes.

It puts the parents in a tight financial spot.

“We don’t know if we’re going to be able to afford going up there to be with him, so the best we could think of was this Go Fund Me. And we also don’t know how long we’ll be up there for,” said Parents Wayne Coyne and Brittany Miskewicz.

They really don’t know how long they’ll have to stay in Boston while their little boy recovers.

To make a donation, visit the family’s Donation Page on Facebook.