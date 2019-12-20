Local charity flooded by donations after theft

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU) — A charity got some much-needed help from an anonymous donor and the community after someone stole a bag of toys meant for children.

That bag had dolls that were specifically requested by a family in need. But after Eyewitness News reported on the theft, more donations flooded in.

An anonymous donor replaced three dolls that were requested by the family. But now it looks like many other families will be getting presents.

“It has just been unbelievable. People are calling, asking what can they do. They are bringing things to us. It’s been unbelievable. The community has been wonderful,” manager Sandy Fisher said.

The group had toys for about 350 children. But when people heard about the stolen toys, more were donated and now more than 400 families will be given toys. United Charities says that number is higher than last year, thanks to the response from the community.