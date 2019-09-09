Local chapter of the American Red Cross helping with Dorian recovery efforts

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Region has dozens of people who are volunteering their time to help those hit hard by the hurricane.

“We’ve deployed 25 volunteers from the Eastern Pennsylvania area down into the Carolina area,” Michele Baehr, Executive Director, American Red Cross Pocono Mountain said. “And we really couldn’t do it without the wonderful forces of the volunteers.”

Some of those volunteers left even before Dorian hit, so they could be ready when the people needed them.

“We deploy emergency supplies. All of the things that community is going to need in order to be able to evacuate people out of the danger zone,” Baehr said.

The American Red Cross assists families in need in a number of ways, hoping to help them get them back on their feet.

“In those shelters, we provide them with a cot, a hot meal, a blanket, and some comfort and some hope,” Baehr added. “Which is the most important thing that we can do.”

With all of the work that will need to be done in the coming months and even years, the American Red Cross is always looking for more people to help in any way they can.

“It’s really important that the community continues to give back to the American Red Cross because it’s not just a financial donation, it’s a blanket for someone who has nothing,” Baehr said. “It’s water and food for someone who has lost everything. It’s comfort. It’s hope.”

So far the International Red Cross has donated more than $3 million, while the American Red Cross has donated $2 million towards the cleanup effort.