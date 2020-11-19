Local center offering therapy services to community

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center is a place for anyone of any age or disability to come and use therapy services — those services being horses.

GAIT’s mission is “to improve the quality of life of children and adults with special needs to equine activities and therapies resulting in a more independent life and society.” That mission is accomplished by using specially trained horses at GAIT.

The program, ‘Horses 4 Heroes’, started a few years ago with a group of veterans. The program covers heroes such as active duty personnel, veterans, first responders, etc. GAIT is pushing for donations between now and Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and is asking for the community’s help.

