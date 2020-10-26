Local candidate public forum in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are just over one week from Election Day, and key questions still remain for voters on the fence about their local candidates.

Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, and Action Together NEPA hosted its first forum in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square Sunday. The hope was to hear from local Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian candidates on key concerns of their community.

The event aimed for a peaceful discussion between community members, their local candidates, and to educate voters ahead of the November 3rd election.

“People don’t necessarily get to see their legislators on a regular basis. We want them to be more visible, and we want them to be held accountable,” Action Together NEPA President Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich said.

“Riots and protests are moments. This step backs into political policy and this turns it into a movement. So what we’re hoping to inspire is more political movement, rather than reactionary motions,” BLM Wilkes-Barre founding member Daryl Lewis said.

Organizers say, though all parties and affiliations were invited to the public forum, they only received a response from Democrats.