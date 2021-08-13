Local camp helps children deal with loss

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday was the final day for the fifth year of Camp Healing Hearts.

It’s a camp for children who have lost a loved one, whether that is a parent, sibling, or grandparent. Throughout the week, children do different activities to open them up so they are not alone as they are with 18 other children who are going through the same thing.





Four days of camp were online. On Friday, they spent the morning at Montage Mountain’s lodge. They did art activities, sang, danced and did yoga. Once camp concluded, the children and their families were given passes to play at the water park.

Eyewitness News spoke with a young boy who lost his mother two years ago to cancer and a girl who lost her father in 2014 after becoming sick.

