Local businesses react to federal judge’s ruling

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local businesses in Luzerne County are reacting to a federal judge’s ruling Monday. Some say it wasn’t fair and extremely hard on their families.

The owner of a barber shop in Kingston says he’s still struggling financially now that he’s “allowed” to be open because of the new costs of cleaning and purchases like sanitizers.

A record store in Wilkes-Barre Township also says it was hard but he feels like it allowed him to get better with his online business of the store.

Monday afternoon in a press conference Dr. Levine says Pennsylvanians should continue to practice social distancing, wearing their masks, and practicing hand washing regularly. She could not comment further on the ruling.

Julie Dunphy will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.