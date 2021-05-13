Local businesses react to CDC announcement

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday, the CDC announced fully-vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Owner of Pronto Pizzaria in Wilkes Barre, Qendrim Mahmutaj, says he looks forward to being able to tell his staff they no longer have to wear masks while working near a hot pizza oven all day. But as a business owner, he’s hesitant to take down the “mask required” sign on the door.

For Mahmutaj, it’s been a challenging year of trying to keep up with the state’s orders, and he won’t do anything to jeopardize his business. He says he’ll continue to require masks at his business until the governor lifts the mask mandate for unvaccinated people as well.

Governor Wolf says that will happen once 70 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Thursday, Wolf tweeted 46.7 percent of adults in Pennsylvania are now fully vaccinated.

There’s no surefire way for business owners to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated customers. Mahmutej is proud to say his entire staff is either fully vaccinated or had their first dose.

