Local businesses missing out due to mild winter weather

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Most of us are enjoying the mild and snow-free winter so far this year!

Wednesday Eyewitness News took a trip up to our northern counties which typically have the best snow pack. But this winter, snow has been hard to come by.

Susquehanna County, one of the typical hot spots for winter lovers, has had more mud than snow this season. The mild weather has made it difficult for people and businesses to enjoy outdoor activities, such as snowmobiling.



“We have over 200 miles of trails in Wayne, Susquehanna and parts of northern Lackawanna County. We have not been able to put our members out on the trails, which has impacted the local community,” said Sean Sheare, Vice President of NEP Sno Trails.







Sheare says they have not been able to open any of the trails since their opening date of December 15th.

They typically have close to 1,500 members for a normal winter, but this winter that number is closer to 500.

“Everybody’s upset. Everybody, a lot of our members are from out of the area and they travel into the area, that’s the biggest impact that we have financially for the community,” Sheare said.

For the prepared trails to be open, they need a minimum of six inches of hard, packed snow.

Meanwhile, other businesses like Holt Lumber in Carbondale have struggled selling winter supplies.



“Usually at this time of the year we are rolling pretty good, we are usually out of shovels and rock salt,” said Bob Adams, Holt Lumber.

Adams says having these items still on the shelves and in full supply is not common.

“I’ve been here 15 years, this winter is really different than any other winter we had,” Adams said.

Eyewitness News also spoke to PennDOT, asking what they plan to do with funding that hasn’t been touched with this mild winter.

“If there is any savings from the winter storms, we will definitely use that money to fix our roads, patch potholes, pave roads. That money will be used for road maintenance,” said Michael Taluto, PennDOT Safety Press Officer.

You can see how much snow we have had this month and season, which hasn’t been too impressive.

For you winter lovers out there, don’t worry, we still have the month of March to hopefully get one big storm.