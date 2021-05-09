Local businesses glad customers can get outside to celebrate Mom in 2021

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pandemic restrictions are easing, just in time to celebrate Mom.

Mother’s Day 2021 looked much different than last year for area businesses. Kasarda’s Greenhouse in Dallas say Mother’s Day is one of the busiest times for sales of mixed pots and ferns.

It comes as florists nationwide see a shortage of some flowers and supplies. At the River Street Grille, the dining room was full of visitors taking in the special brunch. Many people we spoke with say, they are just glad to be able to get outside to celebrate the occasion.

“Things have felt the most normal this year than they have the past season. Our season really only lasts six to eight weeks for summer, and then we start planting for fall,” Kasarda’s Greenhouse owner Suzie Kane said.

“Last year, we were cooped up. Nobody wanted to be near each other,” Darlene Fischer of Plains said.

Business is just beginning to pick up, as Pennsylvania is expected to begin allowing capacity at 100 percent for many places beginning Memorial Day.