Local business donates $3,000 to Stroudsburg Fire Dept.

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A local business in Monroe County is giving back to the community by donating a $3,000 check to the Stroudsburg Fire Department.

“We chose to give 10 percent of our sales from our live sales for the entire month of January to Stroudsburg Fire Department to help them out,” Justine Riches, owner of The Blu Studio told Eyewitness News.

The Blu Studio is no stranger to these donations. Each and every month the business does a fundraiser for charities by doing live sales which showcase their items online. In fact, the shop has become popular for these live sales which are held every week on social media.

Riches says this is the largest donation the shop has ever done.

“If it wasn’t for the customers purchasing the items, we wouldn’t be able to do this, so it’s amazing, it’s absolutely amazing,” Riches said. “I’m like, in awe of my customers.”

Riches says the pandemic has made it more of a struggle but finding ways to reinvent themselves, like doing live sales, has helped the business going strong.

Fire Chief Charles Frantz says this donation makes them feel very proud to serve the community of Stroudsburg.

“We were unable to fundraise a lot of the time due to the coronavirus, so this will be a help,” Frantz said.

The Stroudsburg Fire Department tells Eyewitness News these donations will be used to help with future training and equipment.

Riches says that if anyone wants to be helped, they can come by The Blu Studio and let them know.