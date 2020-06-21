Local microbrewery debuts new food truck

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Black Rock Brewing Company, a microbrewery that will open later this year in Pottsville, debuted it’s food truck, Lunch Pail, with a grand opening on Sunday.







The food truck served a variety of gourmet foods, from tacos to french fries, for people to enjoy.

There was outdoor seating so people could hangout for a while and enjoy a beer or wine from Spring Gate Wine in Harrisburg.

The food truck’s grand opening is also celebrating Father’s Day and Schuylkill County transitioning into the green phase.

