Local Boy Scouts lend a helping hand in the community

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Right now, many are in need and local scouts want to lend a helping hand.

“As Boy Scouts we have an obligation to do community service,” said Rick Pasko.

Local Scout Troop 322 in Dickson City is doing their due diligence for their community — by getting essential items for those who can’t leave their homes at this time.

“We help out without expecting a reward. Another point is to be loyal. So we care about our friends, families, and communities. And the scout oath also says help other people at all times,” said Rick Pasko, Assistant Scout Leader.

The troop will come to your home, get your list of needed items and money, and make purchases for you. While they have helped some, the scouts hope to assist even more people.

“We’ve gotten some contacts. But not a lot. Not as much as we’d like. I think there is a lot of other competing organizations as well,” said Pasko.

The troop has been using social media to get the word out — but they’re now working on new ways to reach more people who may not use the internet.

“We started with social media, with Facebook and Instagram but that’s obviously younger generations that use that. We also dropped off flyers at senior centers and housing centers,” said Pasko.

In the meantime, the scouts continue to work on projects to better their community from home.

“There’s some opportunities for them to do virtual weather it’s on Zoom or other social media platform to get that merit badge or work on requirements for rank,” said Pasko.

For those who need assistance, you can call or text troop leader Pasko at (570) 362-3769.