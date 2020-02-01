Local boxer hopes to go the distance and make appearance in Super Bowl commercial

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millions of people will watch the Super Bowl on Sunday and just as many will be watching the commercials. A Scranton area boxer hopes his close-up with his idol Sylvester Stallone will be seen.

Shawn McFadden is a local boxer who took a chance through social media to be a part of a Super Bowl commercial for Facebook Groups.

“I wasn’t going to send in the video because I didn’t think I was going to get chosen so I sent it in on the deadline, the very last day. I couldn’t believe it. Within two hours they were calling me back and said we’re taking your video right to the boss,” McFadden said.

Much of the commercial is still a surprise, even to McFadden himself.

“I’m not even sure if I’m allowed to say where we were standing. I think I have a good idea, yes, but overtime they said action, the roads were completely shut down,” McFadden said.

McFadden has always been influenced by Sylvester Stallone, star of the Facebook Super Bowl ad and after going to the same school for troubled youth near Philadelphia, McFadden took up boxing and saw Stallone’s story as hope.

“When you’re a kid in a boys home like that and we know that he made it out and he did good, when people are telling us that we’re not going to make it, we know he did and it gives us inspiration and I became a fighter because of that,” McFadden said.

Shawn tells Eyewitness News that whether he’s seen by millions or ends up on the cutting room floor, he’ll always have the picture and the memory.

“We’re really excited. All of the young kids at the gym are pumped. All the coaches, everybody. We can’t wait. We hope they don’t cut us out. It was like a dream come true. I couldn’t believe it. I still pinch myself every day to see if it’s real,” McFadden said.

The Facebook Group ad is expected to run during the fourth quarter of the big game. We’ll have to wait and see if McFadden made the final cut!