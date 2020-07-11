Local barber offering haircuts to benefit drowning victims’ families

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local barber is providing haircuts to help two families hit by tragedy.

Richard Wojcik is hosting a 48-hour haircut-a-thon outside Saint Mary’s Church in Wilkes-Barre.

All proceeds will go to the families of the two teenage drowning victims, 17 year-old Devin Nicewicz and 15-year-old Jerry Raimondi, Jr., that drowned Tuesday in the Susquehanna River in Plymouth.

“It’s a great cause. A lot of people have been coming out, people that I’ve never seen before,” said Wojcik.

“A tremendous Facebook response. a lot of people coming and handing money without even getting a cut.”

“There’s been so many donations, so many people coming to help. People bringing supplies for Rich. We’ve got fan, we’ve got food, everybody coming out and donating so I think all in all it’s bringing people together for a greater cause,” said Guy Roney of Worth a Billion Apparel, Greater Goals Lifestyle, Wilkes-Barre.

Proceeds from soda and baked goods sold will also go to the families of the two victims. The haircut-a-thon started Saturday morning at 7 AM and is scheduled to continue until 7 AM Monday morning.