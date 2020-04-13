Local ballet studio holds virtual classes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs and classes have moved online. That includes dance classes.

At Scranton Civic Ballet Company, the dance studio is empty, but that hasn’t stopped the dancers from dancing.

“The dancers were ready, they had the stamina, the strength. It was fabulous. And then all of a sudden we stopped dancing. So in order to keep that going we decided to do the classes online,” said Helen Gaus, Artistic Director at Scranton Civic Ballet Company.

Scranton Civic Ballet Company has been around for over 40 years bringing the world of dance to local audiences. Art director Helen Gaus, who rarely uses technology, never thought she’d be teaching dance from a computer.

“I like hands on and when you have a class at that barre behind me i can walk up and down and correct. In this i have to yell at them to turn that foot out or whatever. It’s different. It’s very different,” said Gaus.

Planned student performances are postponed, but they must continue to practice.

“You lose your stamina, your flexibility, your straight, we have robert who is lifting. In two potadust and if he’s not doing this, regularly then he loses strength,” said Gaus.

Because they are practicing at home, they will be ready to perform when the pandemic is over.

“Especially the ‘Lilliputians’, I call them. The 3 to 7 year olds. The tiny ones. I call them the stars of the show because everybody loves them. They just walk on air when they dance,” said Gaus.

They have not yet set a date for the preformances that were postponed due to the pandemic. Gaus said they they’ll choose a date when the pandemic is over.