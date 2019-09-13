Local auto body shop facing legal troubles

(WBRE/WYOU) — Criminal complaints have led authorities back to a Plymouth auto body shop time and time again.

Driving down West Main Street in Plymouth, it looks like every other auto repair shop, but Steve’s Auto Body has come under legal troubles. Owner Steve Tattersall is charged with running a chop shop out of the business, just across the street from Wyoming Valley West High School.

Police received complaints that Tattersall had been keeping vehicles for non-payment, but when customers came to check on those cars, they were missing pieces and much worse for wear. And that’s just the latest in a long list of criminal activity.

Police say a report of a stolen hydro jack from Larksville led officers to the property in late July. The hydro jack was recovered the next day in Swoyersville. But while police were investigating that, they say a stolen vehicle was found at the shop, painted a different color.

Investigators also learned a man connected to the theft had been living on the lot. Fast forward less than a month, Plymouth Borough Code Enforcement condemned the business for safety reasons. Shortly after, the criminal complaints came in, leading to a second search on the property and the subsequent arrest.

Eyewitness News has reached out to victims and Tattersall but no one was available for comment. Plymouth police urge anyone who may have stolen property at Steve’s Auto Body to come forward.

Authorities say there are no open investigations at this time but with the activity in the last two months, there could be new investigations upcoming.