Local Attorney In Court After Raccoon Killing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A local attorney can breathe a sigh of relief. He was facing charges involved with shooting a raccoon, but that all changed in court Thursday.

You may not think shooting a raccoon would get this much attention, but an animal rights group came out in support of the shooter. The animal rights group known as Tracey’s Hope, stood in silence while showing their support around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Attorney Larry Kansky was charged with reckless endangerment in a public setting after shooting an injured raccoon. He said police never came when he called.

“911, the Game Commission, the police department, and nobody came out to help him and euthanize this animal, and this animal suffered for eight hours,” said Denise Kumor, Tracey’s Hope CEO.

“Police have the authority to come out and take care of it, as well as besides the Game Commission. Whichever one could get there first, it should’ve been done, says Susan Makowski, Animal Right’s Team Coordinator.

Kansky says he tried calling the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department during the early morning hours on May 21. After trying them three more times, with no response, Kansky decided to take matters into his own hands. He then shot the animal.

Eyewitness News was there on the day of the incident. Of the two witnesses that passed the scene that day, one of them told the court she didn’t feel in any way threatened by Kansky.

Two and a half hours later, the judge dismissed the charges against Kansky, saying prosecutors did not have enough evidence. Once the hearing ended, Kansky hugged his supporters with relief outside the courthouse.

“Respecting the dignity of the suffering animal as well as protecting the public, that’s my whole intent. I didn’t mean to do anything else and I did it in a completely safe way,” said Kansky.

As for the future of animal safety, Kumor said she would like to see matters to be handled in a better way.

“I’m hoping that they learn that when they get a call for an injured animal or a dying animal, that they come out,” Kumor said.

Kansky told Eyewitness News he is hoping for police to give back his permit to operate a concealed weapon now that the cases have been dropped.