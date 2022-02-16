Local assistant fire chief offers tips for safely heating your home in winter

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state police fire marshal ruled last week’s deadly house fire in Polk Township was an accident.

The fire marshal unit says the start of the fire was fireplace-related. Eyewitness News checked in with the Stroud Township Fire Department about a spike in fires during the winter. The assistant fire chief says the use of heating systems that aren’t used year-round are usually the cause and the use of some heaters should be used with caution.

“We have wood stoves, cold stoves, heaters that are not necessarily designed to heat your home but a small space, chimney cleanings. It just exponentially is more dangerous in the winter, more frequent in the winter,” Stroud Township Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Dave Smalley said.

Smalley says the biggest safety tip is that working smoke detectors saves lives and to change the batteries twice a year.