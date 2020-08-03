Local artist paints mural of Dwight Schrute in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new mural in Scranton is paying homage to a fan favorite character of NBC’s The Office.

The owners of On & On, an antique store on Capouse Avenue, asked Mike Trovato to paint a mural of Dwight Schrute on their blank wall. Trovato, who is currently laid off as a patient account representative has 30 years of fine art experience.

“I just thought it would be something enjoyable to do and hopefully maybe drum up some businesses if I don’t get called back to work,” Trovato told Eyewitness News.

Despite his decades of experience in the field, Trovato says it’s his first time paining a mural.

“The biggest portait I ever did was 4 foot square, and the biggest painting I ever did was ten foot. So I never actually have done a mural on the side of a building so this is my first attempt here. It’s getting up there and it’s going to be a little scary,” he said.

Trovato tells Eyewitness News that the project will probably take about a month or two to complete.