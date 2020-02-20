Local American Legion not blowing smoke when it comes to new smoking policy

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plan to draw in new members to an American Legion Post in our area involves cutting out the smoke.

American Legion Post 346 in East Stroudsburg recently voted to end smoking. The post has about 700 members and many smoke. However, the board decided there are so many negative impacts of cigarette smoke it would be in the members’ best interest to ban smoking.

The ban goes into effect March 1st, 2020. We spoke with one member who’s a smoker but sees how it might help draw new veterans to the post.

“It should be because there’s a lot of people that don’t like smoke. They come in the place and they don’t like cigarettes,” Jim Farnan of Cresco said.

“We figured it was incumbent upon us to have an environment that fosters healthier lifestyle choices and welcomes veterans of all ages and their families,” Patrick McMunn, Post 346 adjutant, said.

Smoking will be allowed outside the legion and a new area is being set up just for the smokers. There is also a proposed bill in the state House that would remove smoking exemptions from private clubs, casinos and bars.