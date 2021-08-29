Local advocacy center hosts eighth annual Carnival for Kids in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local center held an event for the children of the community in Lackawanna County.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania had its eighth annual Carnival for Kids at McDade Park in Scranton Sunday afternoon. The carnival fundraises money for the advocacy center through the activities and food.

There was magic, pony rides, a petting zoo and plenty of other entertainment for kids to enjoy at the carnival.

“We had it downtown for a couple of years. We had it on the courthouse square and as we just got bigger, more people wanted to get involved. We moved it to McDade Park which is a great place for kids and families,” Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania Program Director Jennifer Aglialoro said.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania is a private, nonprofit, charitable organization that takes care of children and teenagers who’ve been victims of abuse and neglect. They are looking to raise over $12,000.