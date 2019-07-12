Keep WBRE!

Local Activist Taken Into Custody in Attempt to Remove Controversial Brick

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A well-known political activist is arrested after trying to remove a hate group’s plaque from a monument in Wilkes-Barre.

 It happened Friday Morning on Public Square at the “Beehive Monument.”

Gene Stilp climbed up a ladder and made two attempts to remove a brick that was purchased by the East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire.  Officers pulled Stilp down when he tried to use a hammer and chisel — and then paint — to cover the brick.  

     Stilip was taken into custody and charges are pending.  He has been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos