Local Activist Taken Into Custody in Attempt to Remove Controversial Brick

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A well-known political activist is arrested after trying to remove a hate group’s plaque from a monument in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened Friday Morning on Public Square at the “Beehive Monument.”

Gene Stilp climbed up a ladder and made two attempts to remove a brick that was purchased by the East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire. Officers pulled Stilp down when he tried to use a hammer and chisel — and then paint — to cover the brick.

Stilip was taken into custody and charges are pending. He has been released.