Local AAA officials: Over 60,000 people in Luzerne County expected to travel for July 4th holiday

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Local AAA officials say more than 60,000 people in Luzerne County are expected to travel for the Fourth of July holiday.

Of those, 90 percent, that’s about 55,000, will be driving. That’s a nearly 50 percent increase from last year’s pandemic plagued holiday. AAA says there are some things you need to do to make sure you’re safe on the road.

“Prepare your car, make sure that the battery is good, the tires are good, the fluids are good before you start out, make sure you prepare by making reservations. There might be requirements at different parks that you’d want to make sure of and different regulations and call ahead to make sure your reservation is going to go well,” AAA Members Service Specialist Carol Rosser said.

AAA also points out, regardless of vaccination status, masks are required on planes, busses and

all forms of public transportation.