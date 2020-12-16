SCRANTON, PA – MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New […]

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials with PEMA and PennDOT called on all residents of the commonwealth to stay home during this major snow event, in a virtual news conference Wednesday.

Melissa Batula, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration, urged Pennsylvanian’s to stay home, avoid traveling and stay off the roads.

Batula said emergency responders, health care workers and plow trucks can get their jobs done more efficiently with less motorists on the roadways.

“All of our crews are fully activated, this is an all hands on deck situation,” said Batula.

If you must travel the roads, Batula asked motorists to slow down, give yourself time and adhere to the 45 mph speed restriction on certain roadways.

Batula also recommended checking the PA 511 website for road conditions before traveling.