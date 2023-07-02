EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday afternoon, officials issued multiple tornado warnings as treacherous weather conditions move into central and northeastern Pennslyvania.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in State College Pennsylvania has issued a Tornado Warning for the following areas.

Northwestern Montour County

Northwestern Northumberland County

Northeastern Union County

At 4:21 p.m., the NWS reports a confirmed tornado was located over Lewisburg moving northeast, at 25 miles per hour.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, the NWS urges residents to take cover and move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

The tornado warning has since expired and Eyewitness News will provide updates on conditions as information becomes available.