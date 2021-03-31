PA Dept. of Health announces all PA residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine April 19

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam and members of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced an accelerated COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan.

“All Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments beginning April 19.” PA Dept. of Health

“As we complete Phase 1A vaccinations, it’s time to open eligibility to more Pennsylvanians so providers can continue to fill appointments and efficiently, effectively and equitably vaccinate more people every day,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said.

March 31 workers in the four targeted industries that Gov. Wolf and the Task Force announced on March 12:

Law enforcement, which includes police, sheriffs and deputies, constables, corrections officers and staff, as well as probation and parole staff. Firefighters, including career and volunteer firefighters. Grocery Store workers, including all workers in supermarkets and grocery stores. Food and Agriculture workers, including all food processing company employees, including meat, poultry, and dairy processing, fresh fruit and vegetable packing operations, food manufacturing, all farmworkers, farm operators, and farm managers, including at urban agriculture operations.

April 5 all residents in Phase 1B will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

all residents in Phase 1B will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments. April 12 all residents in Phase 1C will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

all residents in Phase 1C will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments. April 19 all residents 16+ (Phase 2) will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

According to a press release from the PA Dept. of Health, “President Biden has asked us to make every adult eligible for vaccination with the vaccine he is providing,” said Sen. Art Haywood. “We can do it, we can make the change. We can get more vaccine to Southeast PA and across the commonwealth and target vaccine, so no one is left out.”

