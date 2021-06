WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sabers were slashing in a galaxy not so far away Saturday.

The Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre was celebrating its 100th landmark season. The forces of the empire and rebellion from the Star Wars franchise joined in the celebration.

The community was able to play a role too, with hands-on creative activities along side their favorite characters in the galaxy on the light or dark side of the force.