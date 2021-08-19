Little League World Series returns to South Williamsport for first time in two years

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Baseball is back in South Williamsport!

The Little League World Series kicked off Thursday afternoon. While there is no public attendance, the excitement is still there. The first game of the series took place at 1 p.m. 2019 was the last year teams from across the world came to South Williamsport. Two years later, the atmosphere is a bit different.

The energy is felt at Volunteer Stadium. Families cheering on their sons or daughters as they look to win the Little League World Series.

“Never would have thought it would bring us to Williamsport, PA but we have been down here for two days. The boys have been down here for four days. It’s just been an absolutely incredible experience,” Dennis Gaspie said.

An experience only players and family members can enjoy. Dennis Gaspie’s boy Ryan is a third baseman for New Hampshire, who will be able to hear the cheers a bit clearer this year.

“Whether there is 250 or 2,000 people, the boys feed off from the parents and we’re going to bring it,” Gaspie said.

In between games, Little League food makes a return. Lee Venable was grabbing a bite to eat before watching not one, but two grandsons play.

“The feel everybody enjoying baseball and here for the same purpose. So it’s pretty neat,” Venable said.

“You can go like fast. And you get to like different pieces of cardboard and then you can just go down it,” Lennox Brown, whose brother is playing in the Little League World Series, said.

Yes, the infamous sliding hill, is wide open for any family member looking to take the dive. It’s the balance between fun and being here to support their ones you love.

“I know this has been his dream since he started playing. I know he is excited just coming this far, no matter what happens,” Abby Davidson, whose brother is playing in the Little League World Series, said.

There are 16 teams in this year’s World Series. There are no international teams. Over the course of the 11 days, 30 games will be played.