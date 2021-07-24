Little League team excited fans are back to cheer them on

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After the Little League World Series was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the tournament is back this summer with the best little leaguers from around the U.S.

And as it turns out, they will have fans to cheer them on after all.

The Little League World Series announced Friday 3,000 fans will be permitted into the ballpark in South Williamsport each day of the tournament. The announcement comes after the decision was made earlier this year to ban fans from the games for safety reasons.

The Hepburn Little League team from Cogan Station is getting ready to play in the games.

“Eh, it happens. I knew it was going to happen because of the COVID but we still get 3,000 fans so it’s still going to be exciting,” player Ethan Hugar said.

“I like that we have at least some fans. Like no fans, no one to cheer us on,” player Victor Ottman said.

Others are a little disappointed the stands won’t be full.

“Well it’s a little bit disappointing. Like, if were lucky enough to make it to the Little League World Series that not all of our friends and family would be able to come and watch us play,” player Jaxson Marche said.

Parents remind their boys that even though the stadium won’t be packed, it’s still better than not having the tournament at all.

Jamie spencer, parent, hepburn little league team

“I would say that a lot of people tend to forget that we did not have baseball last summer. They had it as travel ball but we didn’t have a state tournament. We didn’t have the Little League World Series,” parent Jamie Spencer said.

“We’re super excited about. We’ve been having fans the whole time so if, or when we make it back, it will be great to be able to have all of our friends and family be able to be there,” Hugar said.

You can request up to four tickets for the Little League World Series. The games are scheduled from August 19th to the 29th.