Little League statue damaged

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A statue honoring the birthplace of Little League Baseball is damaged at the hands of a vandal.

Williamsport police say someone broke the bronze bat from the Little League ballplayer statue at Market Square. It happened late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning just before 12:30 a.m.

The vandal left behind the bat which is now in possession of the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce. Police have a photo of the male suspect and are trying to track him down.

Anyone with information should contact the Williamsport police or 911.

