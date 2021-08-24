Little league players hitting ‘dingers’ at home run derby

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —More than a dozen little league players from across the country came to South Williamsport for the annual home run derby.

16 little league players including baseball and softball from across the country took part in the annual home run derby.

“It was awesome! It was like the coolest thing in my life and I hope to do it again sometime in the juniors home run derby,” said Noah Kirby, little league home run derby finalist.

Noah Kirby of Montoursville was one of eight baseball finalists in the country. The furthest player came all the way from Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Our league wasn’t doing it so we went down to the Williamsport one, and I hit 61. And then I made it to Kansas, and then made it to here,” Kirby exclaims.

With markers, stickers and ink daubers, younger Montoursville little league players crafted signs ahead of the derby.

One young fan cheering for Kirby explained what his sign said.



“Let’s go Lil’ Papi. His nickname is Lil’ Papi because he hits ‘dingers’ all day,” exclaimed Liam Lucas.

Lucas says Kirby has been hitting homeruns for years getting his nickname from David Ortiz AKA “Big Papi.”

“I always knew he would be amazing at it. I just didn’t know he would make it this far,” said Lucas.

Per Little League International rules, Eyewitness News can’t share any results or how Noah did in the derby until the championship game on Sunday.