Little League delays beginning of season

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The start of the 2020 Little League season has been delayed.

According to their website, the Little League International Board of Directors feels it is in the best interest of the volunteers and families to delay the start of the season until at least April 6th.

For the the leagues that have already begun, the board asks they postpone all activities that include games, practices, events or meetings.

If Little League determines that the start of the season should begin after April 6th, notification and information will be provided. At this time no decision has been made on the start of the Little League International Tournament.

