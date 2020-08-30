Little Eric’s Foundation lines the streets

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area non-profit is continuing its efforts to share its message ahead of pediatric cancer awareness month.

Little Eric’s Foundation was in West Pittston Sunday morning lining the Water Street bridge with gold bows and banners for September. The foundation has canceled all fundraising events this year because of COVID-19 but they’re sharing their message and raising awareness to pediatric cancer with the bows and banners. The group was already in Public Square and Plains last week.

“The month of September is go gold for pediatric cancer, so that’s what the gold bows represent. We’re going gold in September,” Lauren Wiedl, board member of Little Eric Foundation said.

“So we can bring pediatric cancer to light, so more people will be willing to donate so we can give more money for research,” board member Jessica Speicher said.

The organization has raised over $200,000 towards pediatric cancer research so far. September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.