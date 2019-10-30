List of Halloween Events Postponed Due to Weather

(WBRE/WYOU) — The threat of heavy rain and strong winds may add to the spookiness of Halloween. But this year, the weather is playing a trick on many of those heading to find some treats.

This is not a trick. Although Halloween is technically celebrated on the 31st, this year, some little ghosts and goblins are going to have to wait a couple days to get their treats. Due to the threat of severe weather, Mayor Gabriel Campana is rescheduling Williamsport’s trick or treating for Saturday.

“I like it. I like the idea that we don’t have to worry about getting soaked or blown away. I love it. Yeah, I think it’s a great idea,” Sheila Daugherty of Williamsport said.

“Well if it’s because of the weather, I guess that’s okay,” Dawn Bailey of Williamsport said.

“Well since it’s going to rain, wouldn’t bother me. I think maybe it’s a good idea for the kids. Hey, I mean why not extend? I mean Saturday is All Saints Day, All Souls Day so why not?” Wayne Livingston of Williamsport said.

On the other hand, others are not too thrilled about the switch.

“I mean, I guess it’s just one of those things. Too many people make a decision quick. They jump the gun too many times I think on the weather. Should have just let it play out,” Timothy Milhein of Hughesville said.

Milhein had planned on taking his sons out Thursday night. Now, he says this is messing up plans.

“No, it should stay on Halloween. It’s October 31st every year. It should always be on that date,” Milhein said.

Some parents say this is a win-win for both them, their kids and the schools.

“I like it for school because we don’t have to worry about getting the makeup and everything off real quick and getting the bath before bed. Yeah, I like it,” Daugherty said.

And for those giving out candy…

“Oh yeah, probably, sure. They don’t have to worry about getting up and going to school the next day,” Livingston said.

At least trick or treating later is better than never.

“Either way it does not matter,” Michelle Beavor said.

Trick or treating has also been moved to Saturday in other areas including Montoursville, Milton, Muncy, and Danville. Several locations are moving up or postponing their Halloween festivities due to the impending rain forecasted for our area.

Cross Creek Community Church has a Trunk or Treat Wednesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is at 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville.

Trunk or Treat at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds will be Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre City has postponed its Halloween event on the square until Friday, November 1 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Pottsville’s Trick or Treat Night will be held Wednesday. The Merchants Safe Trick or Treat will be from 4 to 6 and citywide from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Lock Haven University Chemistry Club will host a Halloween demonstration show from 6 to 8:30 Wednesday in the campus science center room 334.

Rush Township is postponed until Saturday, November 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pocono Township is postponed until Friday, November 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The WBS Knights will host a Trunk or Treat event Friday, November 1 from 6 to 7:30 at Revolution Ice Centre.

Sat 6 PM · West Scranton Community Development at The Club will host a Halloween party on Saturday, November 2 at 6 p.m.

Honesdale is postponing trick or treating in the borough until Friday, November 1st from 5:30 to 8 p.m.