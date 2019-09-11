Breaking News
Missing man’s pictures used on active dating profile

Liquor Control Board’s flexible pricing ability could be repealed

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — A bill in the state could change the way liquor is priced here in Pennsylvania.

The House Liquor Control Committee held a public hearing on House Bill 1512. It would repeal the Liquor Control Board’s flexible pricing ability. The bill’s sponsor says flexible pricing hasn’t lowered prices or brought in more revenue for the state.

“We have an opportunity to set and own our retail price in our store. The supplier can sell it to us for whatever they want to. We can make a determination of what we’re going to sell it for,” Mike Negra, Liquor Control Board member said.

If passed, the Liquor Control Board would have to follow a strict formula to set prices.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos