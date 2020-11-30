Liquor Control Board: Establishments fail to enforce COVID-19 mitigation requirements

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers went to 314 licensed liquor establishments on Friday, November 27 through Sunday, November 29 to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

Ten notices of violation were issued along with 22 warnings for establishments failing to enforce social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Three of the notices of violation given were in Wilkes-Barre.

Since the investigation is ongoing, establishment names have not been released yet.