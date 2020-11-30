Liquor Control Board: Establishments fail to enforce COVID-19 mitigation requirements

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
PA Liquor Control Board_-7345004895970309235

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers went to 314 licensed liquor establishments on Friday, November 27 through Sunday, November 29 to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

Ten notices of violation were issued along with 22 warnings for establishments failing to enforce social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Three of the notices of violation given were in Wilkes-Barre.

Since the investigation is ongoing, establishment names have not been released yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos