Line of storms cause damage, power outages in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The severe weather Monday night brought down some large trees in our area.







In Berwick, Columbia County, a huge tree was uprooted and toppled over in front of some homes. It narrowly missed a car and took down a few power lines with it.

The storms have also knocked out power to thousands of people in several counties.

According to the latest outage map from PPL, Columbia County has more than 4,000 homes without power, Luzerne with more than 3,000. And Schuylkill County has nearly 9,500.