Linda Tripp dies at 70

(WBRE/WYOU) — Linda Tripp, the whistleblower in the Lewinsky-Clinton scandal, has passed away at the age of 70.

Tripp gained notoriety in 1998, when her secretly recorded conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinski led to the impeachment of President Clinton. She was reportedly battling cancer, although no further details are known at this time.

Tripp, a former Pentagon official, eventually turned over her recordings to then-independent counsel Kenneth Starr and testified before the grand jury.

She is survived by her husband and two adult children.