DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in the Back Mountain sustained damage after a lightning strike Saturday night.

It happened on Skyview Drive in Dallas.























The strike split trees, caused holes in the ground, broke a water line, left a scorch mark on the outside of the house, and caused damage inside the house as well.

There was no fire in the home.

Parts of the Back Mountain are without power.