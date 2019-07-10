Light shines on solution for youth football field lights

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A solution is found that could end a dispute over lights on a Luzerne County football field.

There was a large crowd turnout Tuesday night for the Sugarloaf Township meeting. Members of the Valley Chiefs youth football team were concerned that they may be booted off the field after some neighbors had complained about noise, parking and most recently lighting.

But now a local electrician has agreed to help redirect the lights away from the neighbors. Parents and neighbors say they will work together so that everyone can enjoy the field and the Chiefs youth football team can continue to use the grounds.