Lifting spirits with songs

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Social distancing is creating some of the loneliest days for nursing home residents.

But they are certainly not forgotten. One local yoga instructor has a surprise up her sleeve to reconnect her older students with the rest of the world.

Jim Conrad is singing to a special group in a video, residents of a nursing home in Pine Grove.

“It’s really easy to feel isolated, like nobody is thinking about you. But it’s not true,” Conrad said.

He sent the video to Leah Zerbe. She teaches an online yoga class at the nursing home. But since residents can’t gather anymore, she can’t hold the classes.

“If I can’t really see them and we can’t do online classes there, how could I brighten their day and right away music kind of flew into my head,” Zerbe said.

Zerbe took to Facebook, asking musicians to send videos performing a Johnny Cash song, an artist the residents listen to at the end of class.

Zerbe received dozens of videos, just like the one from Amanda Krebs. The yoga instructor plans to surprise residents by showing the videos on Monday.

“I want them, even if it’s only for the two or three minutes that my video is. If they can smile through that, then it’s done its job,” Krebs said.

Others sent videos of themselves singing uplifting songs by artists. Realizing many people who get to spend this tough time with family are the lucky ones.

“There’s people in these types of situations, medical facilities, assistant living facilities that would love to be in the position that we are in and they can’t be because they can’t spend time with their family or friends,” musician Joseph Chupick said.

Lifting spirits one song at a time.

Zerbe says she will accept videos until the afternoon of Sunday, March 29th. You can send them to Zerbe via her Facebook page.